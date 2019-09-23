United Way Of NWA To Host 2nd Annual Campaign Tip-Off

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas will hold its second annual Campaign Tip-Off at Fayetteville High School.

The community-centered event will take place on Tuesday (Sept. 24) at 6 p.m.

Local high school athletes will compete in a slam dunk and three-point contests judged by former area athletic celebrities.

This family-friendly event is free to the public and acts as the beginning of the upcoming campaign-giving season in Northwest Arkansas.

The funds raised go back into the community through programs and organizations that help children and families in our area.

The fundraising goal for the United Way of NWA this campaign is $1.85 million.

“We are happy to host this event in Bulldog Arena,” said John L. Colbert of Fayetteville Public Schools. “The organizations served by United Way are many of the same ones that serve our students and their families. We wholeheartedly believe in the mission of United Way. Together, we can live united and make our community an even better place to live.”

List of celebrity judges:

Steve Conley – Former UofA and NFL Linebacker

Clyde Fletcher Jr. – Former UofA Basketball

Corey Beck – Former UofA Basketball

Danyelle Musselman – Wife of UofA Men’s Basketball Coach and former ESPN, NFL Network & Fox Sports Reporter

Charles Balentine – Former UofA Basketball

Randy Coleman – Former UofA Track & Field

Ronnie Brewer, – Former UofA Basketball & NBA player

Allyson Twiggs Dyer – Former UofA Women’s Basketball

Schools participating in the event include: