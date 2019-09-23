Crews Searching For Possible Plane Crash In Washington County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFSM) — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are searching south of Prairie Grove after several reports of a small plane crash.

According to Kelly Cantrell, spokesperson for Washington County Sheriff's Office, a witness reported a small plane crashed south of Prairie Grove near Cove Creek Rd. Monday (Sept. 23).

They have since received another call reporting the same thing.

Deputies are searching for the plane by drone, but are unsure of its exact location. It could possibly be south of Strickler.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.