Crews Searching For Possible Plane Crash In Washington County

Posted 9:34 pm, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07PM, September 23, 2019

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFSM) — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are searching south of Prairie Grove after several reports of a small plane crash.

According to Kelly Cantrell, spokesperson for Washington County Sheriff's Office, a witness reported a small plane crashed south of Prairie Grove near Cove Creek Rd. Monday (Sept. 23).

They have since received another call reporting the same thing.

Deputies are searching for the plane by drone, but are unsure of its exact location. It could possibly be south of Strickler.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.