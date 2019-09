× Water Outage Causing Hackett Schools To Close Early

HACKETT (KFSM) — A city-wide water outage is forcing schools to close early.

The Hackett School District announced it would close its schools at 1 p.m. today (Sept. 23) because of the water outage.

Buses will run at 1 p.m. with students. All other students will be released at the same time.

An employee at the Hackett City Hall said a third party hit a main water line, which required the water to be pumped out before it can be repaired.