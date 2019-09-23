World Cheese Dip Championship Returning To Little Rock In October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The 9th annual World Cheese Dip Championships will bring 57,000 servings of cheese dip to Arkansas’ state capitol, according to our content partner KATV.

30 teams from around the state will compete in professional and amateur divisions. Teams will also compete to have the People’s Choice cheese dip.

Winners will be chosen based on blind tastings by judges.

New this year is a kid’s zone including an inflatable obstacle course, interactive demonstrations from the Museum of Discovery, health screening provided by UAMS, food trucks and a grassy area with music and picnic tables, KATV reports.

The World Cheese Dip Championship takes place October 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Center.