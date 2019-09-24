Bikes Blues And BBQ Kicks Off Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) – The 20th annual Bikes, Blues & Barbecue kicks off Wednesday (Sept. 25) making for a soggy day of getting set up for many vendors.

“We have die-hard bikers that will come here rain, sleet or shine, they will show up. Those are your true bikers that will be here this weekend,” Eli Villarrella said.

This is the seventh year Eli Villarrella has come from Corpus Christi, Texas to set up shop at the rally to sell custom made headwear and American made leather hats. He says they plan on waiting until the rain passes before they set up their tent.

“We gotta do what we gotta do. We are here, we come here every year. Mother nature, if it wants to be good to us, it will be, but I have a feeling it’s going to be a great weekend,” he said.

Rally executive director Tommy Sisemore says they knew the rain was going to slow them down, so they worked late Sunday and Monday night to make sure the rain would not affect opening time on Wednesday.

“We’re a rain or shine event, so we are prepared for rain over tomorrow and Thursday if we have it. Hopefully, it clears off, and we are clear Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

Sisemore says like any other outdoor venue there would have to be high winds and lightning for them to shut down. He wants to remind everyone to be safe on the roads, mainly with the rain.

“Just be sure and slow down, take their time, give a little extra room to everything in front of you, it’s going to be slick,” he said.

The main stage on Dickason street opens at 5:00 Wednesday evening, but if you’re looking for something earlier in the day motorcycle village opens at Baum-Walker Stadium at 9:00 in the morning.