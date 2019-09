× Boil Water Order Issued For Some Mansfield Residents

MANSFIELD (KFSM) — Some residents in Mansfield living east of U.S. 71 will need to boil their water for the next 24 hours as a precaution after a water main break Tuesday (Sept. 24).

The break has been repaired and crews will flush lines, but residents from Dayton Road to Echo Road need to boil their water before consuming, according to Mayor Buddy Black.

Black said a company installing fiber-optic cable in the area struck the line.