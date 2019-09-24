Deputies Searching For Missing Teen In Crawford County

Posted 5:16 pm, September 24, 2019

Kyla Gonzales (photo courtesy of Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from the Alma area.

Deputies are searching for Kyla Gonzales, 16, who was reported as a missing/runaway teen.

She is white with brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Gonzales has been missing since Sunday (Sept. 22).

Deputies say she could be in the Poteau, Oklahoma area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 479-474-2261 Ext. 4.

