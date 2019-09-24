Firefighters Rescue Man From Town Branch Creek On Razorback Greenway

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville firefighters helped rescue a man from flash flood waters in Town Branch Creek along the Razorback Greenway on Tuesday.

Chief Tom Good with the Fayetteville Fire Department said the rescue took place in Town Branch Creek north of Cato Springs Road next to the Town Branch Trail on the Razorback Greenway.

Good said he didn’t know how the man ended up in the creek, but he made it to an island in the middle and called for help.

The call came in to firefighters at 10:07 a.m., Good said. They responded and used ropes and life vests to make it across to the island and rescue the man, Good said.