Greenwood’s Erwin Does It All To Earn Sweetest Play Of The Week Honors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are players who make a big play on a given down but Greenwood's Coleton Erwin made three on the same snap.

The Bulldogs' big man not only blocked a surprise punt, it was third down when Sand Springs tried a quick kick, but Erwin was able to scoop up the loose ball and then run it back for a touchdown as Greenwood rolled to a 50-20 win.

That play picked up more than 45 percent of the fan vote and earns the title of Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week for week three. Greenwood has now picked up that honor twice in the first four weeks of the season.