Heavy Rain With Flash Flooding Threat For Tuesday

Posted 6:04 am, September 24, 2019, by

Heavy rain and thunder will be impact most of Tuesday morning and the early afternoon, with scattered storms likely late in the day. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 4PM for much of the area as rainfall totals will range from 1″-3″ or more. Tap HERE for our interactive radar.

VIDEO FORECAST

FLASH FLOOD THREAT

A flash flood watch is in effect for all of Northwest Arkansas, the central River Valley, and eastern Oklahoma until 4PM.

RAIN ZONES

Tuesday Morning:

Tuesday Afternoon:

RAINFALL TOTALS

Overall, the heaviest rain will fall along the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line from the Arkansas River north towards Siloam Springs.

WEATHER SETUP

Yesterday's cold front has stalled out and becomes a breeding ground for showers and storms to form, as if a storm highway. Several rounds of rain are expected to move from Oklahoma into Arkansas throughout the morning and early afternoon.

This front will eventually lift north and reduce rain chances a bit later this week.

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.