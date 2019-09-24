Heavy Rain With Flash Flooding Threat For Tuesday

Heavy rain and thunder will be impact most of Tuesday morning and the early afternoon, with scattered storms likely late in the day. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 4PM for much of the area as rainfall totals will range from 1″-3″ or more. Tap HERE for our interactive radar.

A flash flood watch is in effect for all of Northwest Arkansas, the central River Valley, and eastern Oklahoma until 4PM.

Overall, the heaviest rain will fall along the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line from the Arkansas River north towards Siloam Springs.

Yesterday's cold front has stalled out and becomes a breeding ground for showers and storms to form, as if a storm highway. Several rounds of rain are expected to move from Oklahoma into Arkansas throughout the morning and early afternoon.

This front will eventually lift north and reduce rain chances a bit later this week.

-Matt