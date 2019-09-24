Heavy Rainfall Causes Chester Home To Flood, Family Blames Road Construction Nearby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Ark. (KFSM) — A family in Chester has had their home flooded multiple times in recent months. Heavy rainfall on Tuesday (Sept. 24) caused their house to flood once again.

The home is located off Grapevine Road in Chester and took on several inches of water Tuesday morning.

Road crews putting in a culvert blocked access to the home.

The homeowner's daughter told 5NEWS the damage to the home is bad. And they say this isn't the first time floodwaters have impacted the home. The same house was struck by flooding in the summer.

The family believes the problem stems from dirt used to fix a road near the home. 5NEWS has not been able to confirm with city officials if this is the case.