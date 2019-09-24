Huntsville Animal Shelter Hosting ‘In The Dog House’ Fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local animal shelter will host a fall fundraiser this weekend.

Paws and Claws Pet Shelter in Huntsville is a no-kill shelter that depends on donations to keep its doors open.

At the fundraiser called “In The Dog House,” volunteers will spend the afternoon with the dogs and cats in the animal’s kennels to raise awareness and money for the shelter.

According to the shelter’s website, “the goal is to help understand what a dog and cat goes through in a shelter environment.”

The volunteers will stay in the kennels until they have reached the fundraising goal.

There are currently 48 animals at the shelter up for adoption.

The event will take place on Sunday (Sept. 29) from 12-5 p.m. at the shelter located at 2075 Madison 6555, Huntsville, AR. 72740.

Visitors are welcome at the event, but a small donation of their choice is required for entry. The fundraiser will be live-streamed on the shelter’s Facebook page.