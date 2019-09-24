Nearly 1,300 Lost Power In Fort Smith Overnight

Posted 5:22 am, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43AM, September 24, 2019

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — People in southwestern Fort Smith woke up in the dark early Tuesday (Sept. 24) after OG&E reported a power outage in the area.

According to OG&E, 1,289 customers were without power as of about 5 a.m. The power went out about 4 a.m. The outage included an area around Jenny Lind Road, Phoenix Avenue and Cliff Drive.

A spokesman for OG&E said a tree fell on a power line during a storm, knocking out the power.

Power was restored about 5:20 a.m.

