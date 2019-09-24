× Nearly 3,000 Without Power In Sequoyah County

VIAN, Okla. (KFSM) — OG&E crews are investigating after nearly 3,000 customers in Sequoyah County lost power around 9 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 24).

A spokeswoman for the company said two substations are out which is why the outage is so widespread.

She said crews estimate power to be restored by 10 p.m., but cautioned that could change depending on what they find out.

Cookson Hills Electric Cooperative, Inc., which serves portions of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties, has also posted on Facebook that an OG&E transmission line is down. The co-op said that provides power to its Muldrow Substation.