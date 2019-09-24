Police: Construction Worker Masturbated At Fayetteville Apartments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man was arrested after masturbating multiple times while working construction at an apartment complex in Fayetteville.

John Hale, 56, had been caught watching pornography and masturbating numerous times throughout a two week period in early September, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Hale and about five to six other workers had been hired to make repairs at an almost complete apartment complex

A coworker found Hale sitting in the middle of the floor of an apartment watching porn and masturbating. The witness told police that Hale did not stop after he walked in, so he immediately left the apartment.

During the second incident at another apartment at Backwater Cove, a witness reported seeing Hale watching porn and masturbating in the bedroom of the unfinished apartment.

On Tuesday (Sept. 24) Hale responded to the Fayetteville Police Department, where he admitted to watching porn but denied exposing himself or masturbating while at work.

Hale was arrested and charged with public display of hardcore sexual conduct, two counts of harassment, two counts of 3rd-degree assault and two counts of 2nd-degree false imprisonment.

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,770 bond.