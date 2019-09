FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating shots fired in the area of S 66th Street and Phoenix Avenue.

Police arrived to find a vehicle abandoned and some shell casings.

Police say there is no victim or suspect at this time.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

5NEWS sent a crew to the scene. A hole in the side of a Pic-N-Tote that appears to be from a gunshot was spotted.

