Scott Family Amazeum Part Of National Cohort To Support STEM And Making

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Scott Family Amazeum is one of seven museums and science centers across the country receiving part of $1.9 million in funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to introduce underserved youth to STEM and making-based activities.

The project, led by New York Hall of Science (NYSCI), gives elementary and middle school students engaging activities to help inspire their interest in science, technology, engineering and math.

“STEM-based learning is vital for young people to thrive in today’s world, no matter their interests, backgrounds or the professions they may ultimately choose,” said IMLS Director Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew. “By strengthening the inquiry skills that are inherently part of STEM learning, museums are uniquely positioned to spark curiosity among youth about the way the world works.”

The expansion of this national project equips museums and science centers with making activities, resources, tools and training to reach thousands of students.

This is the second round of funding awarded to the Amazeum to help develop sustainable after school programs through the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant.

“This grant allows the Amazeum to continue engaging underserved students in Northwest Arkansas in STEM-rich, interactive learning experiences in their communities,” said Amazeum Educational Partnerships Specialist Sarah Weeden. “Our partnerships with educators are also enhanced through training and co-teaching, along with the tools and supplies to impact five school sites in Springdale, Decatur and Rogers.”