U.S. Marshals Service Director Notes ‘We Are Home’ At Museum Building Dedication

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — In 2006, more than 1,000 gathered, chanting “Bring it home” in hopes of convincing those with the decision making powers to choose Fort Smith as the home of the U.S. Marshals Museum. On Tuesday (Sept. 24), a crowd of almost that many cheered as Donald Washington, director of the Marshals Service, spoke into the mic, “We are home.”

Tuesday was also the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The rain did not keep the crowds away from the dedication of the U.S. Marshals Museum Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor and the Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young III Building Dedication Tuesday. Hundreds pressed into the lobby to get their first glimpse of the museum, which is more than 80% completed, said Doug Babb, USMM board chairman.

“Many, many people have put shoulder to plow so we can dedicate this museum today,” said Fort Smith Mayor George McGill.

The Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor will be a permanent exhibit in the museum. In the 230-year history of the U.S. Marshals Service, 376 Marshals have died enforcing the nation’s laws, more of those serving out of the Western District of Arkansas than any other district.

