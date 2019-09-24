UPDATE: Showers Still Causing Issues Late-Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a current look at radar and satellite. Showers and thunderstorms continue to make their way across Eastern Oklahoma and NW/West Central Arkansas. Flash flooding could once again become an issue on Tuesday evening; however, the rain will be of a lighter type then earlier Tuesday.

A few scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday but widespread flooding will not be an issue.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms to affect most of the area will be late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the stalled front continues to liner in the area.

-Garrett