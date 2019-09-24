UPDATE: Showers Still Causing Issues Late-Tuesday

Posted 2:37 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38PM, September 24, 2019

Severe Watches & Warnings

This is a current look at radar and satellite. Showers and thunderstorms continue to make their way across Eastern Oklahoma and NW/West Central Arkansas. Flash flooding could once again become an issue on Tuesday evening; however, the rain will be of a lighter type then earlier Tuesday.

A few scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday but widespread flooding will not be an issue.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms to affect most of the area will be late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the stalled front continues to liner in the area.

-Garrett

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.