× Arkansas Man Gets 20 Years For Fatal Dickson Street Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Central Arkansas man was sentenced Wednesday (Sept. 25) to 20 years in prison for killing a man last New Year’s Eve on Dickson Street.

A Washington County Circuit Court jury found Christopher Rankin, 25, of Sherwood guilty of second-degree murder.

Fayetteville police said Rankin shot Trenton Coney after a fight in the parking lot of Arsaga’s at the Depot on New Year’s Eve.

Rankin was speaking with a woman in the parking lot, and Coney walked up to check on the woman, which upset Rankin, police said.

Rankin then pulled out a gun and pointed it at Coney. After exchanging a few words, Ranking put the gun back in his jacket and the two started fighting.

Police said Coney fell down during the fight, and Rankin shot him in the chest while standing over him.

Coney, 22, died at the hospital.

Rankin ran off after the shooting but was found a short time later.