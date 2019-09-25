× Barling Police Searching For Man Who Escaped From Patrol Car During Arrest

BARLING (KFSM) — Barling Police are looking for a suspect they say escaped from a patrol car during an arrest.

According to Barling Sgt. Keith Lindley, James Roe, 36, was staying at Springhill Park in Barling near the river when he was arrested on charges of public intoxication about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roe, of Ottowa, Illinois, also had felony warrants out of Illinois and Kansas, Lindley said.

He was placed in handcuffs and put into the patrol car, but he escaped. Lindley said he wasn’t sure of the exact circumstances of the escape.

Lindley said Roe may have been under the influence of methamphetamine and is considered a danger to police and to the public.

Roe is now facing charges of fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barling police at (479) 452-1550.