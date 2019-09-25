Benton County Prepares To Replace Cow Face Road Bridge

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Motorists will soon need to take detours around Cow Face Road Bridge near Lowell, which will close Oct. 1 for replacement.

The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1) for replacement because it has a very low weight limit that doesn’t accommodate use by emergency vehicles or buses. Its age and condition, as well as cost of maintenance, are the other reasons for replacement.

The project is expected to take five months, and the road should reopen in February 2020.

Detours would be from Cow Face to Luper Road to the north and Pleasure Heights Road to East Monitor Road to the south. Detours are shown in green on the map below.

According to Bridgehunter.com, the bridge was relocated to its current position in 1970 and widened, but the Warren pony truss bridge is likely much older.