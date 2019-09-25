Cedarville Standout Embracing Second Chance After Adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) - 3-0 is a record Cedarville hasn’t seen since 2008 and Darryl Kattich is a big reason why things are back on track.

Through non-conference, the sophomore has already racked up 409 yards on 25 carries and seven touchdowns.

But the story for Darryl doesn’t start in 2019. It starts back in 2004, where Angie and Mark Kattich decided to become foster parents.

“We opened right before Memorial Day weekend of 2004, and by October, we had six kids under the age of four," Angie remembered.

Two of those six happened to be Darryl and his sister Chanel - who spent their early lives looking for a loving home.

“My mom didn’t take care of me. Just left around. Drugs, grew up around that stuff," Darryl mentioned. "My sister, she was three years old so she kind of remembers some of it. I don’t remember much, but it’s what I was told I was around.”

After two and a half years, Angie and Mark decided to adopt all six children in addition to adopting one more - Darryl's biological younger brother - and having a biological son of their own - much to their surprise. After just eight years, the Kattich family grew from two to ten.

“It touches my heart. These are my kids. I don’t care where they came from," Angie explained. "God brings kids to you in different ways and ours came through adoption. They have my whole heart. He got to give them a second chance and I want them to do everything with it. You can’t save them all, but the ones you can save, it’s amazing to watch.”

At just 15 years old, Darryl has become a playmaker for the Pirates. After all, he knows he can’t take his shot for granted.

“It gives me a second chance in life," he mentioned of his adoption. "Some people who are still in foster care don’t get the same opportunities that I do. Coming out here, my mom taking me to practices, my family doing everything for me, I can give it back to them by being the best athlete I can be and taking every moment that they give me on the field and just taking it as far as I can.”

Darryl is already doing that, using his past as motivation and his present as reason.

“He shows that you can use negative situations in a positive way," head coach Max Washausen said. "He just started his high school career, but he’s going to have a great high school career. You’re going to see that, and this year he’s already showing that.”

“I’m so super proud of him and all that he’s accomplished and all that he’s planning to accomplish, because he’s going to go far," Angie concluded.