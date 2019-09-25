Confederate Monument At Bentonville Square Damaged

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Bentonville Police are investigating damage to part of a Confederate monument in the Bentonville Square. It appears the bottom of the statue’s musket is missing.

5NEWS was told the vandalism happened last week.

The monument has been the center of controversy in the community.

Petitions to remove the statue circulated in 2017 following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia that led to one person’s death.

A cannonball was taken from the monument in 2017 but was later found nearby.

A plaque on the statue dedicates the monument “to the southern soldiers” and James H. Berry, a civil war officer who later became the only Arkansas governor from Benton County. Berry also served as a legislator and an attorney.