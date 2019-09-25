× Fayetteville Man Signs Diversion Order In Park Vandalism Case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man accused of vandalizing Kesler Mountain Regional Park signed a diversion order Tuesday (Sept. 24) that could lead to his case being dismissed.

Luke Fess, 19, was arrested in March for allegedly driving onto the park’s soccer field and doing donuts in an SUV, causing an estimated $9,000 in damage, according to Fayetteville police.

Judge Mark Lindsay ordered Fess to pay $1,500 in restitution, complete 150 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the Fayetteville parks department by next year.

Fess must also obtain his high school diploma within the 12-month time frame, maintain employment, and commit no new offenses, according to court documents.

He’s due back Sept. 24, 2020, in Washington County Circuit Court for a review hearing.