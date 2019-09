× Flash Flood Watch Tonight, Thursday Morning

A complex of showers and thunderstorms is expected to sag south tonight causing widespread showers and thunderstorms across most of the area.

Recent rains have saturated soils across NW Arkansas and Flash Flooding could occur as rains move over soaked soil.

While showers should be trending down by Thursday morning, a few areas of Flash Flooding will still be possible into the first part of the day on Thursday.

-Garrett