Gate Work Forces Closure Of Highway Over Beaver Dam

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would close the highway over Beaver Dam so repairs can be made to the dam’s gates.

Arkansas 187 will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. The Corps will be working on the dam’s intake gate rehab project.

Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic cones until the road reopens. The Corps is coordinating with emergency services and local officials on the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 62 as an alternate route during the closure.

Anyone with questions can contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210.