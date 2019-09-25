Harley Davidson Offering Demo Rides At Bikes, Blues & BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The largest charity motorcycle rally in the world is returning for its 20th year.

Wednesday (Sept. 25) Bikes, Blues & BBQ kicked off the rally with free Harley Davidson demo rides on the new 2020 models.

Over 300,000 people visit Northwest Arkansas every year for the motorcycle rally.

“I’ve been coming here since the first year they had it," Samuel Shulte said.

Shulte adjusts his riding route to attend the event every year.

“I live in Florida and Missouri but I always make it a point to be camping near here during this event," Shulte said.

Shulte says he loves the demo rides because it shows him what's new while bringing back old memories.

“I rode the Heritage. It’s the soft tailed version. I’m riding a street glide but a Heritage is close to my heart because I wore one out. I put about 80,000 miles on a 2003," Shulte said.

Demo participants ride a five-mile course around Baum Stadium and drivers must have a motorcycle license and wear a helmet, closed-toe shoes, long pants and safety glasses.

Anyone with a motorcycle license is welcome to participate. All you have to do it register and sign a waiver.

Rally goers without a license can still participate in the fun by jumping on the stationary motorcycles on a jumpstart, which give you the feel of riding without actually moving.

Free demo rides will be available until Saturday (Sept. 29) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.