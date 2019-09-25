Local Police Departments Partner With Dunkin’ Donuts To Raise Money For Special Olympics Arkansas

Posted 2:59 pm, September 25, 2019, by

(KFSM) — Local police departments and Dunkin’ Donuts are celebrating National Coffee Day a little early this year to raise money for Special Olympics Arkansas.

On Friday (Sept. 27) from 5-11 a.m., officers with the Fort Smith and Bentonville Police Departments will be at two Dunkin’ Donut locations to collect donations for Special Olympics Arkansas.

Throughout the morning, guests will receive a $1 off coupon for a dozen donuts when they make a $1 or more cash donation.

Participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Arkansas include:

  • 2309 SE 14th Street, Bentonville, AR 72712 – local law enforcement on-site
  • 7401 Phoenix Ave, Ft. Smith, AR 72903 – local law enforcement on-site
  • 2894 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR 72762

National Coffee Day is Sunday (Sept. 29) and anyone who purchases a hot coffee at participating Dunkin’ Donuts will get one free.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.