Local Police Departments Partner With Dunkin’ Donuts To Raise Money For Special Olympics Arkansas

(KFSM) — Local police departments and Dunkin’ Donuts are celebrating National Coffee Day a little early this year to raise money for Special Olympics Arkansas.

On Friday (Sept. 27) from 5-11 a.m., officers with the Fort Smith and Bentonville Police Departments will be at two Dunkin’ Donut locations to collect donations for Special Olympics Arkansas.

Throughout the morning, guests will receive a $1 off coupon for a dozen donuts when they make a $1 or more cash donation.

Participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Arkansas include:

2309 SE 14 th Street, Bentonville, AR 72712 – local law enforcement on-site

Street, Bentonville, AR 72712 – local law enforcement on-site 7401 Phoenix Ave, Ft. Smith, AR 72903 – local law enforcement on-site

2894 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR 72762

National Coffee Day is Sunday (Sept. 29) and anyone who purchases a hot coffee at participating Dunkin’ Donuts will get one free.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.