Northwest Arkansas Vaping Company Addresses Safety Concerns With Vaping

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — After recent vaping scares, a Northwest Arkansas vaping distributor is speaking out about safety concerns and says its product is fine.



Vapor Maven and Vapor World are both ran by a family who together has more than 135 locations across six states. They opened the first store on Sunset Avenue in Springdale in July 2014.

“Everything we make here is safe. Flavored juices that come from any legitimate retailer are going to be safe,” Edward Mount with Vapor Maven said.

Vapor Maven’s warehouse/distribution center is in Springdale. It's also where they make and sell flavored juices for their vape stores.

Mountz says recent news about illnesses and deaths puts their company in a bad light.

“With flavored juices that we sell they are only composed of vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, and flavors and nicotine. Those can be found in certain medicines, and they don’t really harm people,” Mountz said.

The CDC says most of the patients who have gotten sick have reported using e-cigarettes products containing THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana.

Vapor Maven CEO Hermin Thind says if the Trump administration’s flavor ban goes into effect, it will bankrupt their business. He says he believes the small pod systems are the ones that kids are getting a hold of.

“These devices are the ones causing the problem," Thind said. "This right here is your vape mod. This is what we sell, we also sell these, but these are what kids are sneaking into schools. So, if the market gets regulated, they get rid of these.”

For one Northwest Arkansas man who smoked for more than 40 years, trying every method to quit smoking and failing, e-cigarettes have been a game-changer.

“I think if this device is used properly, I mean, I feel younger, and I breathe better than I ever thought I could breathe. I didn’t know how bad I was breathing smoking for 44 years,” he said.

Vapor Maven says they don’t allow anyone inside their vape shops unless they are 21 years old and everyone allowed inside is required to show identification.