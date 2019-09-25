Oklahoma Man Accused Of Posing As Teen, Enticing Minors Online

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Oklahoma after he allegedly exploited minors online.

Jakoma Sanders, 31, of Westville, Oklahoma is accused of posing as a teenage boy online and asking multiple underage girls across the country to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several cyber tips about Sanders’ actions.

During the investigation, the OSBI discovered that one of the juvenile girls Sanders attempted to communicate with also lived in Oklahoma.

Sanders is a registered sex offender after being convicted for soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology in 2015.

At the time of his arrest, Sanders was in possession of a gun and will face an additional charge for felon in possession of a firearm.

Sanders was arrested at his home and transported to the Adair County Jail where he is being held without bond on the following charges.

Soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology

Obscene material – Procuring

Soliciting a minor for indecent exposure/Obscene material

Showing indecent material to a minor

Child sexual exploitation

Computer fraud/Unlawful use of a computer

Please report any suspected child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800)-THE-LOST or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.