CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man was pronounced dead by the Conway County coroner after he fell off a cliff at Petit Jean Mountain, our content partner KTHV reports.

59-year-old Lonny Fennell of Collinsville, Oklahoma fell about 60 feet off a cliff near Mathers Lodge.

Fennell was reported missing around 3 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 24), and his body was recovered around 11 p.m. that night.

