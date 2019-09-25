Sallisaw Woman Injured In One-Vehicle Accident

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — A Sallisaw woman was injured after striking a tree and rolling her vehicle on Tuesday.

Janet Echer, 58, was driving her 2015 Chevrolet Sonic on 970 Road about 9 miles north of Sallisaw in the Stoney Point area at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Echer approached the intersection with North 4690 Road and failed to stop, OHP said. She went through the intersection, struck a tree and rolled the vehicle onto the driver’s side.

Echer was pinned for about 45 minutes before the Sallisaw Fire Department was able to get her out using the Jaws of Life.

OHP said she was speeding on a gravel road in the rain.

Echer was taken to Baptist Health – Fort Smith and was admitted for head and internal injuries. She was stable, OHP said.