Storms Expected Tonight; Heavy Rain, Severe Possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are two parts to the forecast in the next 24-hours.

First, we have a chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening. These storms will be passing thunderstorms and won't last long.

Second, we're watching a complex of storms that will develop in southern Kansas and Missouri and move south. This rain will be more sustained and more widespread. Flash flooding and a risk of damaging winds along the leading edge is possible.

Wednesday 4pm-10pm

Scattered storms

Not everyone sees rain

Isolated severe

Rain arrives and moves out fast.

Wednesday Night-Thursday Morning

Widespread thunderstorms

Everyone gets rain

Severe possible along the leading edge; damaging wind

Flash flooding risk

Rain lingering into Thursday morning.

Beyond tonight, the weather pattern is looking somewhat tranquil and warm again for the next week. The exception will be on Saturday when we'll have another chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

There are more hints of a fall front late next week. It'll be October by then, time will tell if this is the real deal or not.

-Garrett