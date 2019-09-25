× Stray Wednesday Shower, Strong Storms Tonight

Tap HERE for our interactive radar.

A stray shower is possible throughout Wednesday although most of the day should remain fairly calm with highs int he 80s. However by sunset, a strong complex of storms will move south into Arkansas and Oklahoma, giving us chances for gusty winds and small hail.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEW STORMS WEDNESDAY / OVERNIGHT

Most of Wednesday will be dry, but there are a few chances for storms.

Late Morning / Early Afternoon: Isolated shower south of I-40

After Sunset: Strong storms move in from the north

RAIN ZONES

Wednesday Morning / Early Afternoon

Wednesday Evening / Overnight

Wednesday Highs: 80s

Heat index values may be in the 90s at times.

THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT

A Level 1 severe risk is in play for Wednesday night. Gusty winds and some small hail are possible with the strongest storms.

Northwest Arkansas: 9PM-1AM

River Valley: 11PM-2AM

-Matt