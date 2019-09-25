Stray Wednesday Shower, Strong Storms Tonight
A stray shower is possible throughout Wednesday although most of the day should remain fairly calm with highs int he 80s. However by sunset, a strong complex of storms will move south into Arkansas and Oklahoma, giving us chances for gusty winds and small hail.
VIDEO FORECAST
FEW STORMS WEDNESDAY / OVERNIGHT
Most of Wednesday will be dry, but there are a few chances for storms.
Late Morning / Early Afternoon: Isolated shower south of I-40
After Sunset: Strong storms move in from the north
RAIN ZONES
Wednesday Morning / Early Afternoon
Wednesday Evening / Overnight
Wednesday Highs: 80s
Heat index values may be in the 90s at times.
THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT
A Level 1 severe risk is in play for Wednesday night. Gusty winds and some small hail are possible with the strongest storms.
Northwest Arkansas: 9PM-1AM
River Valley: 11PM-2AM
-Matt