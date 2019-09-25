VA Issues Silver Alert For Man Missing Out Of Fayetteville

Posted 12:03 pm, September 25, 2019, by

Brett Bullock

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Fayetteville.

Brett Bullock, 59, was last seen near the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Fayetteville at 100 North College Avenue.

Bullock is described as a white male, 6’3″ tall, weighing about 230 pounds. He has short, gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

