Adventure Arkansas: Devils Canyon

Need a hiking location with cliffs, thick forest, a lagoon, and a waterfall? We have just the trail for you: Devil’s Canyon. This is a difficult path after walking the jeep trail for 3/4 miles. There are small bluffs to overlook the Boston Mountains on your way towards the waterfall and lagoon. After recent rains, a small creek flows off a cliff and into a rock basin that becomes a small swimming hole.

DIRECTIONS

-Take Exit 24 on I-40 and head north on HWY 215. Drive 8 miles.

-Take a left onto a dirt road with a black mailbox at a sharp right curve. Park on the left at a small cleared area.

-Walk along the jeep trail for under 1 mile

-On the left at a stack of rocks, walk down the terrain, but to the right of the large crevice, making your way down to the lagoon. If you can’t find where to turn, keep heading on the jeep trail until you reach the creek and then follow the creek down stream until you reach the lagoon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Matt