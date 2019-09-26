× Alma Man Gets 25 Years For Raping Teen

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An Alma man was sentenced Wednesday (Sept. 25) to 25 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl in January.

Charles McCurley, Jr., 71, pleaded guilty in Sebastian County Circuit Court to one count of rape.

McCurley will serve a 15-year suspended sentence once he’s released from the Arkansas Department of Correction. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

McCurley was arrested in May, but the girl reported the incident on Jan. 27, the day after the rape, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl was taken to a hospital for examination, where doctors noted she “suffered abrasions on both of her thighs and her left arm,” according to the affidavit.