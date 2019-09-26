Clinic Dedicated To Helping Arkansans Get Medical Marijuana Card Opening In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas Marijuana Card is an organization dedicated to helping patients getting their medical marijuana card. They plan on opening their first clinic in Fayetteville this fall.

A statement on their website about the Fayetteville clinic reads:

“All Arkansas Medical Card clinics are staffed with certified doctors who evaluate patients that are eligible for medical marijuana treatment and issue recommendations to all qualifying patients. Arkansas Marijuana Card has already scheduled hundreds of patients and will begin seeing these patients in early October.”

The Fayetteville clinic will be located at 1607 N College Ave Suite #105.

Arkansas Marijuana Card says they expect to open more clinics in Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Little Rock and Hot Springs in the following months.

The company says during their first month of operation at each Arkansas clinic all veterans will receive a 50% discount on the cost of their evaluation.

Patients interested in booking an appointment, or have further questions, are asked to call 844-249-8714, or visit Arkansas Marijuana Card Schedule An Appointment page.

The Arkansas Department of Health has 18 qualifying conditions that allow residents to obtain a medical marijuana card.

Cancer

Glaucoma

Positive status for HIV/AIDS

Hepatitis C

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Tourette’s syndrome

Crohn’s disease

Ulcerative colitis

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Severe arthritis

Fibromyalgia

Alzheimer’s disease

A chronic or debilitating disease/medical condition/treatment that causes one or more of the following: Cachexia, or wasting syndrome Intractable pain, or pain that has not responded to ordinary treatment or surgical methods for more than six months Peripheral neuropathy Seizures, including those characteristics of epilepsy Severe nausea Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including characteristics of multiple sclerosis (MS)

Any other medical condition or its treatment approved by the Arkansas Board of Health

Arkansas Marijuana Card can not guarantee you will be approved for a medical marijuana card.

