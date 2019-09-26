Booneville Man Facing Several Child Sex Abuse Charges

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Booneville man is being held on a $750,000 bond for several child sex abuse charges.

On September 21, 2019, Brian Murray, 30, was arrested and booked into the Logan County Detention Center due to allegations of rape; possession of child pornography; producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child; and sexually grooming a child.

Murray’s case started with an investigation by a special agent with the United States Department of Homeland Security who is assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The special agent obtained a search warrant. Members of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, and several U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents executed a search of Murry’s home.

Several items were seized during the search and evaluated by a forensic computer specialist.

Murray was interviewed by a Department of Homeland Security special agent and Lt. Lunsford with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview, additional information was gathered in regards to the rape and production of child pornography of a very young child.

Murry was then arrested and transported to the Logan County Detention Center where he remains in custody.