× Charter Bus, FedEx Vehicle Collide In Heavy Downpour In Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A charter bus and a FedEx semi collided with a concrete barrier and each other in a heavy downpour early Thursday (Sept. 26) in Bella Vista.

According to Bill Sadler, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, the two vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 71B/Interstate 49 in the Bella Vista area near Exit 93 about 2 a.m.

The vehicles both lost control during a heavy downpour as storms moved through the area. Both vehicles slid into each other and impacted the concrete barrier, Sadler said.

Only one minor injury was reported, he said. The charter bus had about 20 people, including the driver. The injured person was treated and released at the scene, Sadler said.

The accident occurred in an area where water was reported on the roadway. The accident and water on the roadway blocked the inside southbound lane for several hours, tying up traffic. Both were cleared about 6:35 a.m.

FedEx released the following statement: