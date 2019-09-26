Cyclist Taken To The Hospital After Being Hit By Car Near Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are responding to a car vs. electric bike accident near the corner of Dickson St. and Arkansas Ave.

Crews were called to the accident around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 26).

According to crews at the scene, one man was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the car told 5NEWS that as he was pulling into the Rockhouse Apartment complex on Arkansas Ave. the cyclist clipped the vehicle, causing him to get pushed in front of the car.

The driver of the car was okay, but the cyclist was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.