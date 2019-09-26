× Firefighters, Central EMS Respond To Industrial Accident At Fayetteville Tyson Plant

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Tyson Foods employee was taken to the hospital Thursday morning with what authorities are calling a traumatic but non-life-threatening injury.

Capt. Chris Rybert with the Fayetteville Fire Department Station 6 said they received a call at 9:27 a.m. for an industrial accident at the Tyson Mexican Original Plant on South School Avenue.

Central EMS confirmed that they responded to the same accident a few minutes later, at 9:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel found one patient with a “traumatic” but “non-life-threatening” injury, they said. The patient was transported to an area hospital.

Tyson Foods later released a statement regarding the incident: