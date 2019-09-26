Firefighters, Central EMS Respond To Industrial Accident At Fayetteville Tyson Plant

Posted 12:02 pm, September 26, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Tyson Foods employee was taken to the hospital Thursday morning with what authorities are calling a traumatic but non-life-threatening injury.

Capt. Chris Rybert with the Fayetteville Fire Department Station 6 said they received a call at 9:27 a.m. for an industrial accident at the Tyson Mexican Original Plant on South School Avenue.

Central EMS confirmed that they responded to the same accident a few minutes later, at 9:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel found one patient with a “traumatic” but “non-life-threatening” injury, they said. The patient was transported to an area hospital.

Tyson Foods later released a statement regarding the incident:

We’re investigating an accident that happened at our Fayetteville, Arkansas prepared foods plant this morning. One team member was transported to an area hospital with an injury that is non-life threatening. We’re grateful for the swift response and assistance of local emergency personnel.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.