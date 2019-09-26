McDonald’s Takes A Nibble Of The Plant-Based Burger

McDonald’s will begin testing a Beyond Meat burger, giving the plant-based meat craze a major endorsement.

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s is finally taking a nibble of the plant-based burger.

In a very limited test in Canada, McDonald’s said Thursday that it’s introducing the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger. It will be available for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month.

The limited test is rolling out about six months after rival Burger King began testing the plant-based Impossible burger, which no surprise, is a rival to Beyond Meat. It’s now selling those burgers nationwide.

Meat alternatives are being introduced across the fast food sector. KFC last month said it’s testing plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings at an Atlanta restaurant in partnership with Beyond Meat.

Before the opening bell Thursday, shares of Beyond Meat Inc. soared 11%.

