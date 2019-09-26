× Police: Huntsville Man Shot Father After Fight

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — Police said a Huntsville man shot his father in the stomach hoping to kill him.

Ronnie Littlehawk, Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday (Sept. 24) in connection with attempted second-degree murder — a Class A felony.

Littlehawk, Jr., called Huntsville police around 9:19 p.m. to tell them his father, Ronnie Littlehawk, Sr., had been shot at his home on Labarge Street, according to an arrest report.

Littlehawk, Jr., first told police he was unsure how his father was shot. But later Littlehawk, Jr., said the shooting followed a round of drinking and a fight between the two men.

Littlehawk, Jr., said his father threw his gun at him, so he fired at him, but missed. He said he then pointed the gun at his father’s stomach and pulled the trigger.

Littlehawk, Jr., told police his father deserved to die, according to the report.

“I shot him and I’ll do it again,” Littlehawk, Jr., said. “I want him dead.”

Littlehawk, Sr., was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale for a An update on Ronnie Littlehawk, Sr.’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Littlehawk, Jr., was being held Thursday (Sept. 26) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond. He’s due Nov. 12 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class A felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.