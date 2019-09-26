Raising Cane’s Opens First Fort Smith Restaurant

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — After months of preparations, Raising Canes in Fort Smith opened Thursday (Sept. 26).

It is the fifth restaurant for the chain in Arkansas and the first and the River Valley.

The new restaurant kicked off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing where 20 customers ages 13 and up won free Cane’s for a year.

People started lining up last night in hopes of getting free food even though the doors did not open until 10 a.m in the morning.

Around 100 people were there when the doors opened and Cane’s employees said they were prepared for a few thousand throughout the day.

The city of Fort Smith is excited about the new restaurant and showed its support by having the mayor and City Council come out for the opening.

Fort Smith’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight.