Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - Arkansas is a couple of days into its first official week of basketball practice under new head coach Eric Musselman. The Razorbacks are in training camp until the Red-White Game on October 5 in Barnhill Arena.

One of Arkansas's exhibition games comes on Sunday October 20 against the University of Arkansas Little Rock. The Hogs will dedicate the hardwood in Bud Walton Arena to former coach Nolan Richardson.