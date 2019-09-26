Suicide Suspected In Death At An Arkansas Prison

Posted 10:18 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, September 26, 2019

Colton Harvey

GOULD, Ark. (KATV) — An Arkansas prisoner died from an apparent suicide Thursday (Sept. 26) night at the Varner Supermax Unit, the Department of Correction said in a news release.

The Department of Correction said staff found 22-year-old Colton Harvey dead in his cell around 5:28 p.m.

The release says Harvey was found with a bedsheet around his neck that had been looped through the cell bars.

According to authorities, correction staff checked on him at 4:54 p.m. and he gave no indications of his intentions.

Harvey was serving a 48-year sentence for second-degree murder out of Franklin County in June 2012.

He was sentenced to an additional three years for second-degree battery on November 15, 2018.

Harvey was also convicted of using a metal shank to stab a Varner correctional officer in the head and face.

