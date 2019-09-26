Suicide Suspected In Death At An Arkansas Prison

An Arkansas prisoner died from an apparent suicide Thursday (Sept. 26) night at the Varner Supermax Unit, the Department of Correction said in a news release.

The Department of Correction said staff found 22-year-old Colton Harvey dead in his cell around 5:28 p.m.

The release says Harvey was found with a bedsheet around his neck that had been looped through the cell bars.

According to authorities, correction staff checked on him at 4:54 p.m. and he gave no indications of his intentions.

Harvey was serving a 48-year sentence for second-degree murder out of Franklin County in June 2012.

He was sentenced to an additional three years for second-degree battery on November 15, 2018.

Harvey was also convicted of using a metal shank to stab a Varner correctional officer in the head and face.