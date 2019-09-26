Thursday: Wet Start, Dry But Humid Afternoon

Rain soaked the area this morning and will continue to do so until the early afternoon. The second half of Thursday looks much drier but humid thanks to recent rains. The sun is also expected to break back out in the afternoon and evening.

VIDEO FORECAST

SOAKING MORNING COMMUTE

Heading to work and heading to school will be wet as showers continue to pass overhead.

RAIN TIMELINE

Showers will slowly fall apart this morning from north to south. By the early afternoon most of the rain will be gone and leading to a dry end to Thursday.

RAIN ZONES

Thursday Morning 5AM - 8AM

Thursday Morning 8AM - 12PM

Thursday Early Afternoon

-Matt