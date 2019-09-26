Vendors Bringing The Heat — To The Meats, That Is — At Bikes, Blues And BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is in full swing, and food vendors are preparing for large crowds to come to Dickson Street to try some of the best the rally has to offer.

Vendors were setting up and filling smokers with ribs by 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

“It’s good camaraderie and enjoying each other’s company and watching all the people and the bikes, it’s a great festival and good to raise money for the charities that they contribute to...and [we're] just glad to be here... it’s a change of pace,” Randy Adams said.

While those cooking love spending time together and meeting new people, Mark Grant with Porky Chicks BBQ says the community in Fayetteville keeps people coming back to the rally every year.

“Fayetteville is a tight-knit community, and a lot of people love to come and enjoy that, and a lot of places in the United States really don’t get that close-knit feeling. Here in Fayetteville, it’s really a tight-knit community,” Mark Grant said.

The majority of the food tents are set up in the parking lot across from the Walton Arts Center at West Avenue and Dickson Street. They will be serving food all weekend.